Growth is welcome but equity is important too
Summary
- India’s economy grew at 7.6% in the second quarter, which was an upside surprise. The stock market is cheering along. But GDP doesn’t tell us how well people at large are doing.
On 29 November 2023, the Indian stock market achieved a milestone, touching $4 trillion in market capitalization for the first time. This is higher than the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) of $3.4 trillion. A day later, GDP data released by the National Statistical Office for the second quarter of 2023-24 gave us an inkling why. At 7.6%, the quarter’s GDP growth has more than lived up to the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das’s prophecy of an upside surprise.