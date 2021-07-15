G-Secs could attract more shrugs than retail investors

As of date, there are 95 government securities that are listed. However, not more than 4-5 have more than 100 transactions in a day. Another 30-40 would be recording less than 10 trades. The interesting thing about G-Secs is that the benchmarks tracked by the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India show reasonably good levels of trading, as their prices (and yields) serve as market signals. Here, it is the 1, 3, 5, 10 and 15-year benchmark bonds that usually make the mark. But the curious thing is that once a security ceases to be a benchmark, it moves to the background and is no longer actively traded. The market works on the basis of maturity or tenure, and after a year, a 5-year bond becomes a 4-year one and the market loses interest. So, a retail investor may get excited investing in, say, a newly-issued 6.10% 2031 bond, but would find it hard to sell after a year once it turns into illiquid nine-year paper. The only way this deal will work for the retail investor is if it is held to maturity. But then, a yield of 6.1% is lower than a KVP’s 6.9%.