Nine years after its launch, India’s goods and services tax (GST) has been rewired. GST 2.0, which took effect on 22 September 2025, collapsed the four-slab structure for consumer goods (5%, 12%, 18% and 28%) into two main rates of 5% and 18%. Special rates of 0.25% and 3% remain, and a new 40% rate applies to a few items. Of the 506 goods covered by the GST Council’s recommendations, about 90% saw their rates cut.
GST 2.0 and further reforms: The path to stronger state finances runs through a wider tax base
SummaryRoughly half of Indian states’ own tax revenue comes from the goods and services tax (GST). They have the capacity to increase this source of income. Here's how a small investment today could lead to a broader tax base tomorrow.
Nine years after its launch, India’s goods and services tax (GST) has been rewired. GST 2.0, which took effect on 22 September 2025, collapsed the four-slab structure for consumer goods (5%, 12%, 18% and 28%) into two main rates of 5% and 18%. Special rates of 0.25% and 3% remain, and a new 40% rate applies to a few items. Of the 506 goods covered by the GST Council’s recommendations, about 90% saw their rates cut.
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