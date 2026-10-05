GST 2.0 and further reforms: The path to stronger state finances runs through a wider tax base

Nine years after its launch, India’s goods and services tax (GST) has been rewired. GST 2.0, which took effect on 22 September 2025, collapsed the four-slab structure for consumer goods (5%, 12%, 18% and 28%) into two main rates of 5% and 18%. Special rates of 0.25% and 3% remain, and a new 40% rate applies to a few items. Of the 506 goods covered by the GST Council’s recommendations, about 90% saw their rates cut.