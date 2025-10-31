Staffing services need relief from GST 2.0’s tax inequity that has made gig hiring more attractive
Suchita Dutta 5 min read 31 Oct 2025, 01:00 pm IST
Summary
GST reductions on goods even as the rate on staffing services was left unchanged at 18% has made gig hiring more attractive for employers. This expands gig work at the cost of temporary formal services and worsens labour market conditions. This problem has a simple fix.
India's goods and services tax (GST) regime, launched in 2017, promised a unified tax structure to streamline business operations and boost economic growth. Fast-forward to 22 September 2025, when GST 2.0 rolled out as the most significant overhaul yet.
