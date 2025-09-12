GST 2.0: It has a big multiplier benefit for MSMEs that the Modi government is betting on
Tulsi Jayakumar 5 min read 12 Sept 2025, 01:00 pm IST
Summary
GST 2.0 is a big stimulus that can help small businesses not just directly but also by boosting spending all along consumption chains. The focus of analysis should be the positive impact it will thus have on India’s economy. The challenge will be to sustain public expenditure as well.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When the goods and services tax (GST) was introduced in 2017, it promised “one nation, one tax." Over time, though, it became cluttered—multiple rates, inverted duty structures and compliance fatigue—hurting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on both the demand and supply sides.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story