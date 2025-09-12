GST rate cuts: India should not micromanage retail price tags
India’s government has a valid reason to want consumers made aware of their tax-relief benefits. Even so, decisions on dual price labels for inventory clearance are best left to market forces.
In India’s switch to a lighter GST regime 10 days hence, two transitional aims of the Centre are amply clear. Sweeping tax cuts must translate into lower prices, as the goal of this reset hinges on this, and people at large should see it happen. Pricing transitions, though, can be tricky.