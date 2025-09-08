Ajit Ranade: India should split GST revenues 60:40 in favour of states
Ajit Ranade 5 min read 08 Sept 2025, 12:30 pm IST
Summary
The sharing ratio between the Centre and states is 50:50 right now, but a shift would be justified by the larger fiscal burden borne by the latter. It would also help solidify the spirit of cooperation federalism.
The decisions taken at the 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council were historic and can justifiably be called the launch of GST 2.0. After seven years of its rollout, a major overhaul has been undertaken to reform this levy on consumption.
