Ajit Ranade: India should split GST revenues 60:40 in favour of states

Since most of the movement of items is to lower tax rates, it would mean a revenue loss for the government even as it serves as a fiscal stimulus for consumers. Initial estimates of gross revenue loss were in the vicinity of ₹1.5 trillion. The government’s estimate, however, is of a gross loss of ₹93,000 crore and net loss of ₹48,000 crore based on the consumption base of 2023-24, which is far lower than what other experts estimated. The net loss is lower because the gross loss would be offset by an increase in spending, thanks to the stimulus and consequent additional tax mop-up.