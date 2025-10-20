This Deepavali, let’s celebrate the power of reforms to help India fulfil its dreams
If GST 1.0 was a ‘One Nation, One Tax’ revolution that eased internal barriers, GST 2.0 injects the economy with a booster shot. This is the latest in a series of Modi era reforms that combine policy prudence with the public pulse to brighten India’s economic prospects.
About 10 days after Deepavali in 2014, a leading international business daily carried an article titled ‘India is a nation in need of a trade deal with itself.’ The article presented the challenges of moving freight in India where “29 states, as well as the central government, could issue licences, levy taxes and impose regulations."