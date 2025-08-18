GST 2.0: A tax reform that could deliver a more competitive India

The decision to reduce taxes on essential and aspirational goods will directly benefit the common man, farmers and MSMEs. By enhancing affordability and boosting consumption, it will provide a demand stimulus to the economy. At the same time, rationalization will help eliminate distortions and create a fairer and more transparent tax framework, promoting efficiency across sectors. The expiry of the GST compensation cess will also open up opportunities for the government to consider bold steps on rate restructuring without compromising revenue sustainability.