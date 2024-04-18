GST adoption has given India’s north-eastern states a big developmental push
Summary
- It has not just boosted state finances but also raised taxation efficiency, enabling the region to fast-track economic growth.
The unprecedented development of India’s Northeast after 2014 has been widely attributed to a significant push by the central government to various infrastructural projects, ranging from roads and railways to new airports. Though these efforts have played a very important role in boosting the region’s economy, another policy measure that has helped the north-eastern states was India’s 2017 introduction of the goods and services tax (GST). The significant rise in their tax collections has equipped them with resources to push developmental initiatives and become actively contributing stakeholders in the Centre’s efforts to build massive infrastructure across the Northeast. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s report on state finances released in January 2023, the country’s north-eastern states have been the biggest beneficiaries of the GST regime, recording a compound annual GST revenue growth rate of 27.5% since implementation in 2017-18 till 2022-23, much higher than for all states. This rate is also higher than the 9% tax revenue growth recorded before the switch to GST.