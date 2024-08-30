How India’s GST revenues can sustain their incline
Summary
- This tax reform has led to a broad-based improvement in economic performance metrics despite the covid shock. Sustaining the GST revenue incline will depend on how consumption fares, which in turn calls for measures to ensure robust GDP growth.
Globally, one of the widely tracked economic metrics is the tax-to-GDP ratio. Taxes comprise direct and indirect taxes. In India, the Centre’s gross tax revenue-to-GDP has increased and the share of indirect taxes in tax collections has decreased over the last decade.