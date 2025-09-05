India’s big GST stimulus: Now for the market response
At long last, GST is set for a reset. Rate and slab reduction could stimulate consumption in support of India’s economy. This is clearly a market-oriented reform, even if an ideal GST regime remains a work-in-progress.
At long last, India’s goods and services tax (GST) regime is set for a dearly needed reset, slated for 22 September, after the GST Council approved a slew of changes that generously reduce tax rates as well as rate slabs, easing not just its burden of payment, but also of compliance.