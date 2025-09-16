Centre's GST 'gift' to car buyers skips the fine print for dealers
A transition mechanism could save auto dealerships the cess payment they have already made on unsold stock. Such devices were used when GST was rolled out in 2017 and could be revived for GST 2.0.
When the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council unveiled GST 2.0 earlier this month, one of the headline changes was the abolition of compensation cess on automobiles. For consumers, this looks like a festive season bonanza—cars are about to get cheaper and dealers are dangling record discounts.