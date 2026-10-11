The 57th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting may well be remembered for transforming GST from a tax reform to a broader growth enabler. The first phase of GST focused on creating a unified market and stabilizing revenues. The second on rate rationalization. The latest reforms aim at something more fundamental: improving the efficiency with which capital flows through the economy.
GST's growth lift: How procedural reforms could act as a booster shot for the Indian economy
SummaryIndia can expect capital to flow more efficiently and give businesses the competitiveness they need with the reforms approved by the GST Council. Here's how the changes create an enabling environment for faster GDP growth.
The 57th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting may well be remembered for transforming GST from a tax reform to a broader growth enabler. The first phase of GST focused on creating a unified market and stabilizing revenues. The second on rate rationalization. The latest reforms aim at something more fundamental: improving the efficiency with which capital flows through the economy.
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