GST's growth lift: How procedural reforms could act as a booster shot for the Indian economy

The 57th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting may well be remembered for transforming GST from a tax reform to a broader growth enabler. The first phase of GST focused on creating a unified market and stabilizing revenues. The second on rate rationalization. The latest reforms aim at something more fundamental: improving the efficiency with which capital flows through the economy.
The 57th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting may well be remembered for transforming GST from a tax reform to a broader growth enabler. The first phase of GST focused on creating a unified market and stabilizing revenues. The second on rate rationalization. The latest reforms aim at something more fundamental: improving the efficiency with which capital flows through the economy.
Viewed collectively, these steps align with the vision of GST as a key pillar in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat—an economy where businesses can operate with greater certainty, deploy capital productively and scale without avoidable administrative friction.
The reforms represent a shift from protecting revenue through restrictions to protecting revenue through transparency, technology and trust.
The GST credit chain restored: For years, industry has argued that GST paid on legitimate business expenditure should not become a permanent cost. The expansion of credit eligibility across outdoor catering, health and life insurance, telecom towers, pipelines laid outside factory premises, free samples and expired goods moves GST closer to its original design as a destination-based consumption tax.
Importantly, the reform signals a more pragmatic interpretation of “personal consumption” by recognizing that many employee-related expenditures are integral to business operations. Employee-intensive sectors are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries.
Every blocked credit increases the cost of capital and reduces investment returns. Releasing such credits improves liquidity, strengthens balance sheets and enhances competitiveness. While the deferment of reforms related to motor vehicle credits may disappoint, the changes hopefully represent the first step to a wider review of input tax credit (ITC) restrictions that remain.
Refunds and export competitiveness set to be unlocked: Delayed refunds have effectively functioned as an additional finance cost, particularly for exporters and businesses operating under inverted duty structures. The shift towards a technology-driven, risk-based refund framework, coupled with eligibility expansion to input services and capital goods, has the potential to release substantial working capital currently locked within the system.
The benefits are especially significant for capital-intensive sectors including food processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electric vehicles, where accumulated credits often affect project viability and investment returns.
Equally noteworthy are other export-related measures. The recognition of qualifying cross-border transactions within the same legal entity as exports, the inclusion of specified performance-based services within the export framework and alignment of foreign exchange realization requirements with Foreign Exchange Management Act regulations should reduce friction in cross-border business models.
At a time when India seeks deeper integration into global value chains and an expanded export footprint, their significance extends well beyond tax administration.
Streamlined compliance: Another clear signal is the GST system’s shift towards technology-led compliance. Greater automation of registrations, amendments and cancellations, together with stronger invoice management and correction mechanisms, points to a maturing GST ecosystem. Rather than subjecting all taxpayers to uniform scrutiny, authorities can rely on data analytics and invoice matching to identify genuine areas of risk.
For micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), compliance costs often represent a disproportionately high burden. Simplifying routine interactions with the tax system reduces administrative overheads, improves productivity and encourages deeper participation in formal supply chains.
Reduced litigation and greater trust: Higher prosecution thresholds, the decriminalization of routine offences and the removal of GST officers’ power to make arrests directly reflect a more mature approach to tax administration. An effective tax system must clearly distinguish between deliberate fraud and genuine interpretational differences.
The proposal to standardize adjudication processes is particularly welcome. For businesses operating across multiple states, greater consistency in tax administration can raise certainty and reduce the cost of dispute management.
The bigger picture: Taken together, these reforms mark an important shift in GST’s evolution—from an implementation-focused regime to a platform for optimization and economic enablement. Lower embedded tax costs, improved liquidity and greater certainty can support fresh investment, accelerate capacity expansion and stimulate job creation. As businesses get more efficient, a share of these gains would flow to consumers through better pricing, wider choice and improved service delivery.
Some misses include the non-removal of penalties for bona fide mistakes and protection of buyer credit rights in cases of supplier defaults. These reforms could define GST’s next decade—in which the system not only collects revenue efficiently but supports investment, enterprise growth and consumption.
The authors are, respectively, national tax leader and tax partner, EY India.