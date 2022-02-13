GST has been a win-win taxation regime for the Centre and states

Additionally, the figures cited did not include the compensation provided to states by the central government. While introducing GST, the central government assured a 14% annual revenue growth to states and promised to compensate them in the event of a shortfall. This 14% was arrived based on the revenue growth rates in the preceding years, which had experienced higher inflation. Consequently, as inflation moderated, so did the revenue mop-up, which resulted in the Union government compensating states as decided under their agreement. This did impose a cost on the Centre, but states have benefited immensely because of the guarantee given by it. In the absence of GST and such a guarantee, revenues for most states would have grown but at a slower pace than of the present GST revenue mop-up. This would have been more problematic during the pandemic, when most states introduced lockdown-like restrictions at some point or the other and were yet assured of their revenues simply because of the Centre’s commitment to state governments.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}