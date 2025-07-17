Simplify GST: It’s time for a single all-India identification mandate
India should relieve businesses operating across jurisdictions of the need to register and comply with multiple sub-national GST systems. A single GSTIN across the country would ease the compliance burden of taxpayers.
The goods and services tax (GST), which recently completed eight years in India, was originally envisioned as a “good and simple tax." However, over time, it has become increasingly complex. While a national GST would have been an ideal value added tax (VAT) system, the imperatives of a federal structure led to a compromise, resulting in a dual GST system comprising Central GST (CGST), State GST (SGST) and Integrated GST (IGST).