The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has deferred an earlier proposal to raise the rate on textiles to 12% from 5%. In its meeting held on Friday, it did, however, raise the GST levy on footwear to that level. The textile hold-off was in the face of opposition from several states that feared it would weaken demand for apparel and hurt small and medium enterprises engaged in the business. This would have, in turn, resulted in job losses and possible business shutdowns. As clothing is an essential item, that argument does hold merit.

However, the fact that GST Council time was expended on such rate specifics reveals a flaw in how we have applied this reformist tax in India. For it to work well, we need a common low rate that’s held stable across all categories, as global success cases demonstrate, with only a few exceptions paying more. That would also untangle our inverted duty structures, a pain point in textiles. Unfortunately, over-reliance on indirect taxes has turned Indian GST into a revenue source more than an efficiency enabler. It’ll take an economic upsurge to get the fiscal space needed to fix it. Even so, our GST system must be simplified at the earliest.

