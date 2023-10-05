Opinion
GST muddle on corporate guarantees betrays desperation for tax revenue
Summary
- We suggest that when the guarantee is provided without charge, the tax authorities should let it be, treating the value of the supply as zero and levying no tax
This Saturday’s meeting of the GST Council is likely to provide clarity on how to levy GST on bank guarantees that companies give to related parties, reports Business Standard.
