GST muddle on corporate guarantees betrays desperation for tax revenue

Gross value added is gross profits minus wages and salaries. That the value added by a company breaks down into the sum of its return to capital and return to labour is an insight that may not be obvious to those who have not studied national income accounting. The value of all final goods and services, it turns out, is identical to the totality of income generated in the economy, accruing to capital and labour, thanks to this property. If the actual tax paid by a company, when divided by the GST rate on its final product or services, does not match the difference between its gross profits and the sum of wages and salaries, the company is playing accounting games to evade taxes.

