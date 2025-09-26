The GST miss: Why India should tax cars based on pollution, not size
India’s GST reform has linked rates on ICE vehicles to their length and engine displacement. An additional parameter of carbon emissions could incentivize cleaner mobility. Many countries have done it successfully. India should too as it works towards its net-zero goal by 2070
With the recent rationalization of goods and services tax (GST) rates, taxes on automobiles have undergone a structural reform. Whereas internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles were previously subject to 28% GST (with an added cess that varied for some categories) while electric vehicles (EVs) paid a special rate of 5%, the tax for the former has been restructured to link rates to two parameters: engine displacement and vehicle length.