GST on online gaming: We have space to reach a middle-ground

GST on online gaming: We have space to reach a middle-ground4 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:36 PM IST
India could consider a 28% levy on just the platform fees of online gaming intermediaries that fulfil regulatory obligations
The recommendation of India’s GST Council to impose a 28 % tax on the full face value of bets placed on online games has put the fate of the online skill-based gaming industry at serious risk. This is in direct contradiction with steps taken by the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) to support the industry by introducing a regulatory system for permissible online gaming. The MeitY consultations that led up to that framework, led by minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, were hailed widely in the industry as being comprehensive, inclusive and evidence-based.
