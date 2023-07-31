GST on online gaming: We have space to reach a middle-ground

The other major issue is that, according to the government, the proposed amendments are clarificatory in nature and the GST law always intended to tax the entire bet value at 28%. The Centre’s revenue secretary has been quoted as saying that any amendment will be applicable to ongoing cases as well. This is likely to create havoc. Gaming companies will not have monies available to pay tax (if made applicable retrospectively), as they would have already distributed funds to winners. The present government while introducing the Finance Act of 2016 had assured everyone that it would not retrospectively create fresh tax liabilities and that it was committed to providing a stable and predictable taxation regime.