Festive tax stimulus: Will a sales bounce mop up enough GST to plug revenue gaps?
Summary
India’s GST rate cuts have begun to show their sparkle at the retail level. How well this bold fiscal bet works out depends on expanded sales volumes filling tax coffers with money to offset revenue losses. Is this likely?
It is to the government’s credit that it didn’t need to revive its anti-profiteering authority, disbanded in 2022, to have retail prices reflect last month’s GST rate cuts.
