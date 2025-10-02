India’s GST overhaul has much to write home about but we can’t ignore its fiscal consequences
Summary
The country’s revised goods and services tax regime is more coherent and rational than what it replaced. Prices should fall while inverted levies get sorted out and small units are incentivized to register for GST. But don’t forget the downside risk: It could strain the public exchequer.
Sweeping rate reductions in the goods and services tax (GST) came into effect from 22 September. Although coherent and much better structured than earlier rate reductions, the impact on tax revenue this year and the next is expected to be negative.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story