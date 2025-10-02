India’s GST reform eliminates two levy rates, 12% and 28%, and reassigns those items to the retained rates of 5% and 18%. Most items went downwards; a few like paperboard and higher- valued garments moved up from 12% to 18%. The 3% rate for gold remains, as does the punitive rate of 40% (with the compensation cess folded in). The zero rate remains (different from exemption), and some 5% (or higher) items have moved to zero. Overall, the average rate of levy has been reduced.