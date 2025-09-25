India GST rate cut: Consumption boost vs capital expenditure dilemma
The government’s sweeping GST rate cuts promise a boost to consumer spending, but India still effectively has a five-slab system. Revenue loss could also force cuts in capital expenditure. Will this Diwali gift for consumers work out well for India’s economy?
The large reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates from 22 September, the start of this year’s Navratri, followed an equally large increase in the exemption threshold for personal income tax six months earlier in the 2025-26 budget. In a well-publicized message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described this as a bumper Diwali gift for consumers, especially those in the Indian middle class.