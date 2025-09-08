Trump tariffs: GST cuts help but India must raise its game
The country could deploy a strategic mix of defensive and offensive options to shield its economy from steep US tariffs. America’s high imports of Indian pharma products, for example, could be a point of leverage.
Nothing focuses the mind like a commonly felt external threat. Suddenly, the quagmire that had developed in India’s goods and services tax (GST) regime has been cleaned up. Even though the GST Council had begun to discuss changes some time ago, those discussions were gridlocked. Voila, just this week, we have GST rate simplification, thanks to US President Donald Trump’s 50% effective tariff on India.