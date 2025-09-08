Trump tariffs: GST cuts help but India must raise its game

For households, this is an unambiguous positive. For corporations that could not utilize all their input credit, this will be a moderate positive. For exporters, who are not subject to GST on export goods, this will reduce the burden of waiting for a refund on input GST paid. Some sectors like textiles will appreciate that tax inversion has been eliminated. For instance, rates on synthetic fibre and yarn will now be the same as that on garments up to ₹2,500, whereas earlier they were taxed at a higher rate than garments.