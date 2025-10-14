Green acceleration: Tax policy should be recalibrated to speed up India’s transition to clean mobility
India’s GST reform sets the stage for a cleaner auto future—but will policymakers and industry act decisively in favour of a green mobility revolution? We need tax levies that are better calibrated to incentivize all kinds of enabling technologies.
India’s recent goods and services tax (GST) rationalization is an important step, but its significance goes beyond simplifying tax slabs. The reform provides clarity that the auto industry has long needed. Yet, clarity alone is not enough. What matters now is how this policy can accelerate the adoption of cleaner and more sustainable mobility options that will define India’s economic and environmental trajectory for the next decade.