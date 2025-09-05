Mint Quick Edit | GST rates for cars reveal a blind spot
Pardon would-be car buyers for asking why India’s GST regime for vehicles will stay so complex. And why the latest rate revisions seem to hand clean mobility a raw deal.
India’s GST reform is welcome, but prospective car buyers can be pardoned for wondering if the revised rate structure for vehicles will remain almost as complex as it was. The add-on cess applicable to fancier sets of wheels has been dropped, to their relief, but four-wheelers remain split into two slabs based on length and engine capacity.