India’s goods and services tax (GST) still struggles with a basic design problem: the integrity of its input tax credit (ITC) chain. The recent rate rationalization simplified slabs, but its merger of the 12% category with the 5% slab largely applies to supplies where ITC is restricted or unavailable.
GST reform urgency: India must mend a chain of input tax credit that’s holding its economy back
SummaryIndia’s GST is failing to act as a tax on value addition, since its credit system has got bent out of shape. Cascades don’t just burden enterprise, they push exports back, distort value chains and hurt the economy. Restore ITC neutrality to lower business costs and lift export competitiveness.
India’s goods and services tax (GST) still struggles with a basic design problem: the integrity of its input tax credit (ITC) chain. The recent rate rationalization simplified slabs, but its merger of the 12% category with the 5% slab largely applies to supplies where ITC is restricted or unavailable.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More