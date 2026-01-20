Allowing small as well as medium enterprises and individual GST payers to pay tax quarterly would recalibrate this interaction. Such a shift would align tax outflows more closely with realized cash flows, easing pressure on working capital without altering tax incidence. Its policy strength lies in efficiency. Liquidity would be released without fiscal expenditure, without new schemes and without credit risk for the state. Revenue would be collected in full, but at a moment that reflects economic reality rather than an accounting abstraction.