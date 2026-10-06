GST reforms: commercial activity in India could be set for another major tax stimulus

Wednesday could well be a red-letter day for India’s economy. A meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is expected to unveil a series of key procedural reforms as a follow-through of GST 2.0, which began with rate cuts last year.
On the financial front, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce the outcome of decisions taken by its rate-setting panel. The former addresses micro concerns, at the level of businesses; the latter focuses on macro concerns. Together, they could do what the country needs.