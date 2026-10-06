GST reforms: commercial activity in India could be set for another major tax stimulus

Wednesday could well be a red-letter day for India’s economy. A meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is expected to unveil a series of key procedural reforms as a follow-through of GST 2.0, which began with rate cuts last year.
Wednesday could well be a red-letter day for India’s economy. A meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is expected to unveil a series of key procedural reforms as a follow-through of GST 2.0, which began with rate cuts last year.
On the financial front, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce the outcome of decisions taken by its rate-setting panel. The former addresses micro concerns, at the level of businesses; the latter focuses on macro concerns. Together, they could do what the country needs.
On the financial front, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce the outcome of decisions taken by its rate-setting panel. The former addresses micro concerns, at the level of businesses; the latter focuses on macro concerns. Together, they could do what the country needs.
In the words of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, “Next-gen GST was conceived with two connected purposes: to reduce and rationalise rates, and to make compliance easier.” The former has mostly been done. The latter is still a “work-in-progress.”
Thus, “between October 2025 and July 2026, the value of reported taxable supplies grew 25.8% over the corresponding period a year earlier... Gross GST collections reached ₹12.46 lakh crore during April–September 2026,” up 11.6% from a year earlier.
The FM is justifiably proud of GST achievements, though states and the Union government acting together must share credit.
Yet, several procedural wrinkles remain that will be discussed at this week’s meeting for ironing out.
The aim has been signalled: make life easier for enterprises, particularly smaller ones, reduce discretion by use of technology, minimize litigation and deliver consumer benefits through lower transaction costs for trade.
The biggest change proposed relates to how offenders are treated. GST authorities are expected to lose their power to arrest taxpayers for tax fraud and other offences; only courts will have that authority. This will require a law tweak.
As an easing measure, businesses with turnovers of up to ₹5 crore with only unregistered customers would be able to file returns annually (with quarterly tax payments).
GST registration applicants that qualify for the automated route would get it done within three working days. Changes in trade names, partners or directors, apart from add-on business addresses, could move to automatic processing.
The GST Council meeting may also take up a proposal that lets small sellers on e-com platforms sell nationwide with a single registered address. If approved, this would benefit sellers that must currently register in every state their products are warehoused for online sales.
Easing input tax credit (ITC), another sore point, could give Indian industry an indirect stimulus by freeing up capital. The supply chains of several items in the 5% rate bracket—food, pharma, textiles and electric vehicles included—face inverted duty structures, which result in ITC pile-ups running into thousands of crores. Releasing this capital could help businesses contain costs and invest more.
GST norms are proposed to be aligned with RBI’s rules for export payment receipts. Thus, no show-cause notice may be issued where the amount involved is below ₹10,000, with the proposal extending to pending cases. Given that around 95,000 notices a year arise from differences between returns, with recovery adding up to just about 0.08% of the sums involved, this is a long-overdue move.
All in all, it’s hard to quarrel with the rationale of any of the moves proposed for the GST Council’s nod. On the contrary, they are a true example of cooperative federalism, the spirit that has guided India’s indirect tax reforms.