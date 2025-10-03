GST boom: Will tax relief and festive buying push India’s collections higher?
Summary
India’s September GST collections were robust at ₹1.89 trillion. What we must watch is data for the months after GST rate cuts took effect. Will a boom in retail offtake offset rate-related revenue losses? The success of this tax stimulus hinges on it.
India’s latest goods and services tax (GST) revenue figures paint an optimistic picture. September collections rose 9% from a year earlier to ₹1.89 trillion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story