In July 2026, the UK’s AI Safety Institute (AISI) realized that an agent it had tasked with completing a software-security exercise had tried to social-engineer its way to the solution.
Instead of finding vulnerabilities in the code, the agent created a fake identity in an attempt to persuade the human maintainers of an open-source project to tweak the codebase in a way that would have introduced malicious code. The human thankfully refused the request, whereupon the agent initiated a new social engineering attempt under a fresh identity.