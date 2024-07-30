Marconi’s story has a lesson for the AI age: Tech sharing drives innovation
Summary
- Are AI players making the same mistake Marconi made with his telecom sets? Like monopolies, technologies held closely tend to slow down innovation and its diffusion of benefits.
Towards the end of 1901, Guglielmo Marconi set out to conduct an ambitious experiment. At the time, it was believed that since electromagnetic waves (like light) travelled in straight lines, radio waves could not be used to transmit messages across large distances—much like how even the most powerful telescope could not catch visual signals from places located beyond the earth’s horizon.