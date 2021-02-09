Gujarat’s solar flip ups the risk of a larger flop

Apart from the damage done to global perceptions among investors of India’s reliability as a safe investment destination, the episode reflects poorly on the country’s ethos of governance. It was always marked by the issuance of arbitrary orders, even exercises of political whimsy, but recent patterns suggest a turn for the worse. Despite proclamations of policy predictability, private ventures remain vulnerable to about-turns that raise the overall risk of doing business in the country. In the past, it was typically a shift in a state’s political dispensation that saw contracts unduly terminated. In 2019, Andhra Pradesh spiked 21 power- purchase deals signed by the previous regime. The new government wanted cheaper supplies. No less brazenly, it also torpedoed a set of infrastructure projects, some of them for its upcoming capital Amaravati. This turn of events had prompted the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to quit an arrangement to fund Amaravati’s development. While Gujarat’s action on Dholera may look less consequential, it was taken by the same administration that held the original auction. The country’s reputation for honouring commitments cannot afford to get battered so frequently by such poor judgement calls at the state level. We need to evolve a national framework for governance that shields contracts from abuse. The aim of this exercise should be to sensitize all administrative officials and their political bosses to the value of going strictly by the book—and not, say, to score cosmetic gains on Ease of Doing Business charts.