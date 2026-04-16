George R.R. Martin offers an insightful verdict on leadership through Tywin Lannister of Game of Thrones. His grandson King Joffrey, seated on the Iron Throne, screams in frustration: “I am the King. I will be obeyed.” Unflinchingly, Tywin looks at the boy and says: “Any man who must say ‘I am the King’ is no true king.”
Casualty of war: A country whose leader needs to keep claiming victory is unlikely to be winning
SummaryTrump has declared victory in his war with Iran umpteen times, but his notion of a win may reflect an American idea of it: had the US taken the hard blows Iran did, it would’ve fallen apart. But the Iranian state has survived and America might be losing what’s not on the battlefield.
George R.R. Martin offers an insightful verdict on leadership through Tywin Lannister of Game of Thrones. His grandson King Joffrey, seated on the Iron Throne, screams in frustration: “I am the King. I will be obeyed.” Unflinchingly, Tywin looks at the boy and says: “Any man who must say ‘I am the King’ is no true king.”
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