Asia’s Gen Z is facing a summer of discontent. Already grappling with bleak job prospects and lacklustre growth, it is now being stung by the shock from the Iran war, which is driving up prices of everything from fuel to food.
Could the Gulf war’s economic shock spark another round of protests among Asia’s Gen Z?
SummaryRising prices from the Gulf war are tightening the squeeze on Asia’s hard-pressed and restive Gen Z. Governments face tough choices: step up support to ease pressure or risk economic pain spilling over into protests and political instability.
Asia’s Gen Z is facing a summer of discontent. Already grappling with bleak job prospects and lacklustre growth, it is now being stung by the shock from the Iran war, which is driving up prices of everything from fuel to food.
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