You might have heard that the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz is going to leave poor countries starving. That’s not quite right. The reality may be almost as serious, though—and China will be the victor.
Gulf war fertilizer crunch: Why it’s good news for China and bad news for India
SummaryFears that the Strait of Hormuz’s closure will trigger global hunger are overblown, but if China begins to weaponize its vast fertilizer capacity? Countries like India would be left badly exposed if Beijing treats fertilizers like rare earths.
You might have heard that the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz is going to leave poor countries starving. That’s not quite right. The reality may be almost as serious, though—and China will be the victor.
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