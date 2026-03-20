Gulf war fertilizer crunch: Why it’s good news for China and bad news for India

Beijing’s response will be instructive. Nitrogen usage on its fields peaked a decade ago and has since fallen to the levels of the early 2000s, but new urea plants are still being built. That’s intended to prop up demand for coal in the chemicals industry as the power grid switches to renewables, and to supply industrial uses such as furniture, building materials and smokestack filters. The result is an excess on the market remarkably similar to the spare capacity the GCC uses to control oil prices.