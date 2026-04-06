An old commodity-trade adage is that the Middle East “sells hydrocarbons to buy carbohydrates.” The desert states send out their oil and natural gas, and in comes wheat and rice. There are a few things produced in the Gulf, however, that are crucial to global food production: nitrogen fertilizer such as urea and ammonia, and the gas used to make them.
Will the Gulf war trigger a global food crisis? Here’s why the scare is still some distance away
SummaryThe Gulf war has raised alarm over gas and fertilizer costs, but global food stocks are plentiful and supply chains resilient. While rising input prices may impact the next harvest, a full-blown food crisis like 2007–08 is unlikely for now.
An old commodity-trade adage is that the Middle East “sells hydrocarbons to buy carbohydrates.” The desert states send out their oil and natural gas, and in comes wheat and rice. There are a few things produced in the Gulf, however, that are crucial to global food production: nitrogen fertilizer such as urea and ammonia, and the gas used to make them.
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