Manu Joseph: Can anything save Indians from miserable urban lives?
Will making our cities more liveable ever be a policy priority? The state of our urban spaces reveals an odd hierarchy of wants and a lack of imagination at many levels.
When I used to see images of Indians wading through flooded streets, or large crowds trying to squeeze into trains in Mumbai, or a mile-long queue of people in the rain waiting for an auto, I used to feel infuriated, but these days I feel this is what they voted for.