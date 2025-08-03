Manu Joseph: Can anything save Indians from miserable urban lives?

When we reflect on our lives, we often do not include the government. We think of love and regrets and near misses. But I always think of the government—though not fondly. In the beautiful film of my life, the production sets were terrible. I see a girl from a distant time, I see that my heart is filled with joy that I am going to meet her, but along the way I am squeezed in a heaving mass of people in a humid train, all to alight in a hellish place called Andheri. I often wonder how it would have been if, in my 20s, I could walk to a metro station, get into an air-conditioned train and not see a little man dangle from the door, because the doors are automatic, and read through the journey or think of the young woman I am about to meet.