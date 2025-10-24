It’s time to stamp out gutkha: It hurts people’s health and stains our cities
Summary
Red blotches of gutkha on walls across cityscapes are evidence of bans across many states having failed. It is causing a health and economic crisis, but ending its consumption requires strict ban enforcement, programmes to wean people away and alternative means of stress relief.
Strolling down the Sabarmati Riverfront walkway in Ahmedabad—a flagship project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from when he was chief minister of Gujarat—one can’t help but notice the impressive cleanliness.
