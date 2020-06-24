Opinion | H-1B visa ban will hurt American technology leadership

Big US tech companies such as Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Adobe, Intel and Cisco have already hedged this risk with the creation of multiple development centres across different geographies. The work-from-home boost during the covid crisis has brought home a new reality that talent could be located anywhere. Companies will now beef up these software and hardware development centres outside the US even more. Canada will be a big winner of this trend with its open-door policy to immigration. Canada is culturally similar to the US and also within a few hours of flight time for HQ meetings and reviews. Bengaluru and India could also do better. More jobs from big tech will move overseas in search for talent and competitiveness. However, startups in the US will be further challenged and stretched for talent. These startups are the engines of innovation and rely on talent. They are fostered in the unique culture of Silicon Valley where failure is cherished and risk-taking encouraged. However, they can’t afford to match the salaries paid by big tech for top talent. This move by Donald Trump will hurt these startups the most, thus blunting the innovation edge of the US economy.