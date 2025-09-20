Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: the death of onsite

When I began reporting on Indian IT in 2000, just after the Y2K scare, the stories I heard were about the ‘onsite dream’ – an engineer sent to Chicago or San Jose, an H-1B visa that bought a house in Chennai or cleared family debts in Kanpur. Entire families rose into the middle class because one engineer went abroad. I sat in those homes. I saw the first cars in their driveways, the relief of loans paid off, the belief that a promising future had opened up. Many of today’s startup founders — from Girish Mathrubootham to Mukesh Bansal — lived through those years.